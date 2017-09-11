Catch Me If You Can – September 2017 Edition

Things have definitely been busy as of late, between VMworld, studying, and yeah … work. September is not shaping up to be any different either.. Whenever I have a few “events” all close together, I like to toss together a quick post to let folks know where I will be. The point is so that if anyone reading this is there, that hopefully they’ll let me know and we can get together for a quick “hi”if nothing else.

So, without much more banter, feel free to find me at some of the events below in September:

SouthWest Ontario Veeam User Group (SWOVUG) – I have this on September 12th. This time around, we will have Exagrid helping out with sponsorship. In addition to that, we’ll be reviewing what we know about Veeam Backup & Recovery V10. The goal is to always make these meetings as interactive as possible, and generally speaking, we run out of time before we can answer everything. A good problem to have, and hopefully one that continues.

Toronto VMware User Group – I’m hoping to make it into Toronto for this. 8 AM starts are always interesting for me as it typically means I need to be out of the house by about 6:15 AM the latest. The nice thing about these quarterly meetings is that they tend to be much more intimate when compared to the UserCon. Don’t get me wrong, I love the UserCon, but I don’t think I could do four of those a year.

Tech Field Day 15 – I am thrilled that I be at another Tech Field Day event, this time back in Silicon Valley. The event runs from September 27th to 29th and as per usual, is shaping up to be another great event. I could probably write a whole post just on the value (for delegates and presenting companies). I’ll skip that for the moment. But be sure to watch out for my “primer” posts. I am aiming to get those out prior to the event. I personally like to research presenting companies beforehand. Writing also helps me process, so these are a good fit for me. If they help others in the process, excellent! This will be my third “full” event, in addition to the TFDx that I was recently at during VMworld 2017.

As always, feel free to reach out and say hi if you happen to see. I always love catching up with acquaintances, new and old.

