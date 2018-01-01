Vembu – A backup and disaster recovery portfolio company, is rapidly evolving with its Suite of products which has released complete Vembu BDR Suite free edition solutions for data centers that deploy virtual and physical environments. For all multiple backup requirements, be it virtualized, physical or legacy or needing hybrid deployment options Vembu BDR Suite serves the purpose to be one of the most comprehensive, simple and affordable backup & disaster recovery solutions for the small & medium businesses.

Vembu provides backup solution for VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Physical Servers, Workstations, Exchange Items, SharePoint Items, SQL Items, Office365, G Suite, etc. – and additionally follows the 3-2-1 backup strategy i.e having 3 copies of backup in 2 medias like Disk and Tape and 1 backup copy at offsite or even to the cloud. Aside from the BDR Suite, Vembu offers a wide variety of products such as a monitoring solution to centralize the monitoring of all of your backups as well as some which are absolutely free such as Desktop/Laptop Image Backup and the

Vembu Universal Explorer for discovering application items within Microsoft apps. It is important to note that Vembu BDR Suite is offered as a single edition software for all businesses unlike other backup vendors who provide editions with limitations based on the type of businesses.

Vembu BDR Suite of Products – categorized on the basis of environments:

Virtualized environments:

Vembu VMBackup, part of Vembu BDR Suite provides reliable, affordable, efficient, agentless backup solution for backup solution for VMware and Microsoft Hyper-V environments. Vembu VMBackup is designed to backup and replicate the virtual machines by taking the snapshots of the VM images at the host (hypervisor) level.There is no need to install any agent on each virtual machine (guest OS). VM Replication for High Availability, Vembu CBT Driver for efficient incremental backups performance, VSS aware technology for application consistency, Automated Backup Verification, VembuHIVE File System, for efficient backup storage, Multiple migration options, Flexible & Configurable Retention Policies and Native Tape Backup Support. Vembu VMBackup is tailor made to meet all the Backup and Disaster Recovery requirements for a complete virtualized environment.

Windows IT environments:

Vembu ImageBackup, part of Vembu BDR Suite, provides backup and disaster recovery solution for Windows IT environments. During system crash or any major disaster, It provides an option to do entire system level backup or specific file level backup in Windows Servers and workstations ensuring the RTO to be less than 15 minutes by delivering reliable recovery options like Bare Metal Recovery, Quick VM Recovery, Instant File Recovery, Partition level Recovery.

Applications, File Servers, Endpoints:

Vembu NetworkBackup, being a part of Vembu BDR Suite is specially designed with enterprise level functionality to protect data of the businesses across file & application servers, workstations and other endpoints to a central location which is easier to manage.

Vembu OnlineBackup, part of Vembu BDR Suite which provides end-to-end secure backup for Windows, Linux & Mac machines and applications such as Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, SQL Server and secure the data using enterprise-grade AES 256-bit encryption with granular restores.

SaaS applications like Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite:

Vembu SaaSBackup, part of Vembu BDR Suite is designed for backup mails, drives, contacts and calendar of SaaS applications like Google Apps (now G Suite) and Office 365. Vembu SaaSBackup’s core system will backup critical data in SaaS applications and restore operations as per the user request. The backup data will be sent to the Vembu Cloud storage over secured network.

Vembu BDR360 of the Vembu Cloud Services supports management and monitoring of backups from the BDR Suite of Products VMBackup, NetworkBackup, ImageBackup and OnlineBackup.

Free Backup solution for Virtualized and Windows Environment

Free backup for VMware:

Vembu Free VMware Backup solution offers unlimited agentless VMware Backup hosted in VMware ESXi host and vCenter server at zero cost. Vembu offers different types of recovery options which ensures the high availability of VMware VMs. By combining the power of application consistent snapshots using Microsoft VSS writer and Vembu’s scalable patented block file system VembuHIVE, IT Managers can now initiate complete virtual machine recovery during any disaster.

Free backup for Hyper-V:

Vembu Free Hyper-V Backup solution provides backup to protect the production VMs running on the Hyper-V environments. Vembu has developed its own proprietary driver to backup only the used blocks of Hyper-V VMs in an efficient manner especially with up to 5X improvement in performance over other backup software. For organizations who do not require enhanced features can opt for unlimited VMs backup with limited feature access. Else the organizations can choose to backup upto 3 VMs with unlimited feature access.

Free backup for Windows Server:

Vembu Free Windows Server Backup solution delivers an easy and scalable solution that backup Windows Server deployed in physical IT environments of small and medium businesses.Vembu offers free, unlimited and secured Windows Server backup even after the expiration trial period and allows the user to experience a simple and comprehensive method of backing up windows server forever at free of cost.

To Download the free trial version of Vembu BDR Suite click below: https://www.vembu.com/vembu-bdr-suite-download/

Other Free Products offered by Vembu are as follows:

Free Windows Workstations Backup

Free File Backup of Workstations

Free Vembu Universal Explorer

Free Vembu Recovery CD

Product Presentations and Webinars:

Download the following Whitepapers for Free:

Please note that Vembu is a sponsor of this blog.