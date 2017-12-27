New Sponsor: NAKIVO

I am happy to announce that NAKIVO has become a sponsor of this site.

For those not familiar with NAKIVO, they are the company behind NAKIVO Backup & Replication. The product started off with a heavy focus on virtualization, and through the years the feature set has been greatly expanded upon. Currently their suite of products include protection for workloads running in VMware, Hyper-V, as well as an AWS EC2 component.

Expect to see some content focusing on NAKIVO in the near future. An overview of their features and editions can be found on their site; if you are interested in a trial, then you can sign up here.

Like this: Like Loading...